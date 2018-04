A man is in police custody Saturday after he allegedly stole a police car.

Police said they initially responded at about 6 a.m. to a disturbance in the 8000 block of Great Trinity Forest Way. When officers arrived, they deployed a taser which had no effect on the suspect.

The suspect was able to flee in a marked Dallas police squad car. Police said the suspect was caught a short time later and arrested in the 8400 block of Elam.