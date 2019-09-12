Man Arrested, Charged With Capital Murder, Sexual Assault, Indecent Exposure - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested, Charged With Capital Murder, Sexual Assault, Indecent Exposure

Man held without bond in Tarrant County Jail

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News
    Lee Dexter Joiner, mugshot.

    A 31-year-old man is behind bars in Fort Worth, accused of capital murder, sexual assault and indecent exposure.

    Lee Dexter Joiner was arrested Tuesday, Fort Worth police said, on two counts of sexual assault and an outstanding warrant for indecent exposure out of Dallas County.

    Joiner, police said, is suspected of attacking two women in the last two weeks. The first, a 38-year-old woman, was attacked at about 5 a.m. Aug. 29 on the 1900 block of Ederville Road while the second, a 40-year-old woman, was attacked at about 4:30 a.m. Sept. 3.

    Since his arrest, investigators also named him as the suspect in the Sept. 7 murder of Ruby Antionette Maeda, a 53-year-old Hispanic woman whose body was found dumped along the 1500 block of Ederville Road.

    Joiner is currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail without bond. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

