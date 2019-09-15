Man Arrested After Shots Fired in Burleson Friday Night

A scare for fans at Burleson High School's Football game Friday night, when police asked them to stay in the stadium while they investigated reports of shots fired in a nearby neighborhood.

At about 10 p.m. police were called about a man discharging a weapon from a vehicle traveling along John Jones Drive from Alsbury Boulevard.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of the Mistletoe Hills neighborhood.

Officers responded to the neighborhood and received a disturbance call on Evergreen Lane, officers said they heard additional shots fired.

Police pulled over Jimmy Rand Holloway and say they found a rifle on his front seat, along with fired cartridges inside the vehicle.

"It appears the male was intoxicated," police said in a statement on Facebook Saturday morning. "We are thankful for the quick work of our officers who stopped what could have been a very bad situation."

Police charged Holloway with aggravated assault.

No one was injured and police stress there was no threat at the football stadium.