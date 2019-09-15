Man Arrested After Shots Fired in Burleson Friday Night - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Man Arrested After Shots Fired in Burleson Friday Night

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Arrested After Shots Fired in Burleson Friday Night

    A scare for fans at Burleson High School's Football game Friday night, when police asked them to stay in the stadium while they investigated reports of shots fired in a nearby neighborhood.

    At about 10 p.m. police were called about a man discharging a weapon from a vehicle traveling along John Jones Drive from Alsbury Boulevard.

    Shortly after 10:30 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of the Mistletoe Hills neighborhood.

    Officers responded to the neighborhood and received a disturbance call on Evergreen Lane, officers said they heard additional shots fired.

    Police pulled over Jimmy Rand Holloway and say they found a rifle on his front seat, along with fired cartridges inside the vehicle.

    "It appears the male was intoxicated," police said in a statement on Facebook Saturday morning. "We are thankful for the quick work of our officers who stopped what could have been a very bad situation."

    Police charged Holloway with aggravated assault.

    No one was injured and police stress there was no threat at the football stadium.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices