Man Arrested After Shooting Involving 4-Year-Old

The Parker County Sheriff's Department said they have arrested a man after a 4-year-old boy grabbed a loaded gun and shot himself in the leg, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Deputies were called to the Palo Pinto General Hospital on Saturday, April 21.

Joshua Daniel Plumlee, 35, told investigators his children were in a bedroom where he left a revolver on the nightstand. Plumlee told police that he turned away and the 4-year-old grabbed the gun and shot himself in the leg. The 6-year-old child was also in the room at the time, but was not hurt.

Investigators said Plumlee told them that he allowed both children to handle the weapon and showed them how to operate it as a form of gun safety.

The 4-year-old was treated for the gunshot wound and released from the hospital the next day.

Plumlee is now facing charges for making a firearm accessible to a child.

