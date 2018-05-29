Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle Into Dallas Home

A man who was arrested Tuesday morning is accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a Dallas house, police said. No one in the house was injured, police said.

Officers responded about 4:40 a.m. to the 4600 block of Bradshaw Street.

The victim who was at the home told police that she had stepped away from her running vehicle to talk with a family member when the suspect’s vehicle jumped onto her vehicle, police said.

An 11-year-old inside says he thought he was dreaming when the car hit, KRLD reported.

“When I smelled smoke, that triggered that I knew something happened,” the boy told KRLD. “I’m just blessed that God has put us and he has blessed me to be safe and that we got out safely.”

George Kemp was inside the house when he heard his son scream and the crash sounded like an 18-wheeler.

“All praise goes to God,” Kemp said. “Really all things here can be replaced and I thank God that I was off, because if I hadn’t have been off, she would’ve been sleeping downstairs.”