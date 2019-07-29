Man Robs Bank Across from Fort Worth Police Station, Arrested - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Robs Bank Across from Fort Worth Police Station, Arrested

By Scott Gordon

Published 2 hours ago

    A man was arrested moments after he robbed a bank -- across from a Fort Worth police station, police said.

    The man walked into Bank of America in the 5600 block of East Lancaster Avenue on Monday afternoon and gave a teller a note demanding money.

    He was arrested after he walked out of the bank.

    Officers were dispatched to the call at 12:54 p.m. and call logs show three officers arrived within two minutes.

    The East Fort Worth patrol division is located almost immediately across the street.

    No weapons were involved and nobody was hurt, said Officer Ivan Gomez.

    The suspect's name wasn't immediately released.

      

