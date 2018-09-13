Man Arrested After Attempting to Lure Girls

Duncanville Police have arrested a man after he was suspected of trying to lure girls as they walked to school. He is also accused of exposing himself to an underage girl on September 4.

On September 11, police were checking an area of Royal Avenue and Allen Avenue for a suspicious person who was reportedly following a young girl as she walked to a nearby school. Officers had also received information of a man exposing himself to a young girl on September 4, in the same area.

Police located the man's vehicle and after a traffic stop, arrested him for an outstanding warrant. After an investigation, detectives positively linked the man to both the September 4 and September 11 incidents.

The man has been identified as 34-year-old Courtney Darnell Poole. In addition to the traffic warrant, Poole was charged with Indecency with a Child younger than 17 years of age, a third-degree felony. His bond was set at $5,000.

