Man Arrested After Attempting to Lure Girls - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Man Arrested After Attempting to Lure Girls

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Arrested After Attempting to Lure Girls
    Duncanville Police Department

    Duncanville Police have arrested a man after he was suspected of trying to lure girls as they walked to school. He is also accused of exposing himself to an underage girl on September 4.

    On September 11, police were checking an area of Royal Avenue and Allen Avenue for a suspicious person who was reportedly following a young girl as she walked to a nearby school. Officers had also received information of a man exposing himself to a young girl on September 4, in the same area.

    Police located the man's vehicle and after a traffic stop, arrested him for an outstanding warrant. After an investigation, detectives positively linked the man to both the September 4 and September 11 incidents.

    The man has been identified as 34-year-old Courtney Darnell Poole. In addition to the traffic warrant, Poole was charged with Indecency with a Child younger than 17 years of age, a third-degree felony. His bond was set at $5,000.

    Florence Brings Wind, Rain as it Approaches Coast

    [NATL] Florence Brings Wind, Rain as it Approaches Coast

    Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall overnight, but the Carolina coast is already getting hit with intense winds and heavy rains as the storm approaches.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices