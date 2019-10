A man is in custody after an incident in Northwest Dallas on Friday, police say.

According to Dallas police, officers responded to an active shooter call in the 1100 block of Shady Trail.

When officers arrived, they found Terry Evans, 32, who matched the description of the suspect given by the dispatcher.

Police said they did not observe Evans shooting, but he was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

No one was injured.