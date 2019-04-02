A Dallas man is facing two counts of sexual assault of a child after admitting to police he broke into a home and sexually assaulting two young girls, ages 12 and 13, in their bedroom.

Dallas police said 34-year-old Oscar Malik King entered an apartment home on the 10800 block of Walnut Lane through an unlocked window and began molesting a sleeping 12-year-old girl.

The girl, who shared a bedroom with her two sisters, ages 13 and 10, told police she woke up at about 3 a.m. to an unknown man trying to pull of her pants and threatening to kill her family if she didn't cooperate.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, King then continued to molest the girl while touching himself and asking about who else was in the room. He then attempted to pull down the 10-year-old girl's pants but that her sister told her in Korean to pull them back up.

The girls told police King then went to the 13-year-old girl, molested her and forced her to perform oral sex while again threatening to kill her family if she didn't cooperate.

Moments later the girl's two sisters began kicking and fighting with King while screaming.

King tried to run, but he tripped over a table and fell out of the window he came in through. Hearing the screaming, the girls' father entered their room and tried to follow the man through the window but he got away.

Investigators learned from the apartment leasing office that a man matching the description provided by the victims had been seen numerous times on the property and that he was known to knock on doors or windows late at night and would pull out his penis and display it when someone answered.

Covert officers later spotted the man's car at the back of the apartment complex and took him into custody March 27 without incident. During an interview with police, King waived his Miranda rights and confessed to entering the apartment and assaulting the girls.

King, who was on probation for assault family violence, is now being held in the Dallas County Jail on a probation violation as well as charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and felony burglary of a habitation. He is being held on $200,000 bond. King also has two active warrants out of Wilmer with a bond of $1,123.

It is not clear if King has obtained an attorney.