Man Accused of Setting Customer on Fire During Store Robbery

A man is under arrest in Palestine after police said he set a woman on fire during a convenience store robbery.

Investigators said Robert Thompson walked into the Pitts Stop on the 1200 block of Link Street on Thursday and ordered two women, a clerk and a customer, to sit on the floor. Police said Thompson then bound the women with duct tape and doused them with lighter fluid before setting them on fire.

The customer suffered burns to hear head, face and neck and was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center before being moved to the burn unit at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. The clerk was not injured in the attack.

Later that afternoon, after reviewing surveillance video from the convenience store, Palestine police located Thompson at a different convenience store and placed him under arrest.

Photo credit: Palestine Police Department

Thompson was charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery and is being held on $4 million bond.

The video, released by police, shows the women bound up on the floor and a man spraying lighter fluid over their bodies and along the counter and the walls and of the store. The man is then seen lighting the fluid.

“I am proud of our officers and detectives who worked non-stop and seamlessly to get a violent offender off of our streets. A special thank-you to our local law enforcement partners including DPS and our Constable Muniz, Precinct 4.” Chief Andy Harvey, Palestine Police Department.

Officials have not said if Thompson will face any other charges in the case.