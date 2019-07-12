A 24-year-old man is in custody, accused of recording video up a woman's skirt in a Fort Worth department store.

Fort Worth police said a woman said she was on the escaltor at the Dillards store in Hulen Mall at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday when she felt something touch her leg.

She told police she turned around and saw a man, identified by police as Weldon Howard, holding a phone under her skirt.

Police said Howard was arrested and charged with improper photography/visual recording.

Tropical Storm Barry Could Become First Atlantic Hurricane of the Season

Tropical Storm Barry is already flooding parts of New Orleans and is expected to intensify as it moves over land this weekend. (Published Thursday, July 11, 2019)

It is not clear if Howard has obtained an attorney.