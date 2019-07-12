A 24-year-old man is in custody, accused of recording video up a woman's skirt in a Fort Worth department store.
Fort Worth police said a woman said she was on the escaltor at the Dillards store in Hulen Mall at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday when she felt something touch her leg.
She told police she turned around and saw a man, identified by police as Weldon Howard, holding a phone under her skirt.
Police said Howard was arrested and charged with improper photography/visual recording.
It is not clear if Howard has obtained an attorney.