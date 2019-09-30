Man Armed With Gun Robs Gas Station in Richland Hills

Richland Hills police say they are looking for a man who walked into a convenience store and demanded cash at gun point.

The robbery happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 6900 block of Baker Boulevard.

Officers say the man walked into the store with a gun, ordered two customers to the ground and demanded the clerk to fill a bag with money from the register.

No one was hurt.

Gas Station Workers Arrested After Brutally Beating 2 Women

Surveillance video was released Thursday from inside a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania gas station where two women were beaten last Friday during a fight, leading to charges being filed against three men. The video appears to show one of the women knocking down a display inside the store and several men grabbing her before her sister comes into view and fighting continues. (Published Friday, Sept. 27, 2019)

Witnesses said the man then ran from the store.

Officers later got a tip that the man was seen leaving a nearby apartment complex in the 3200 block of Ash park in a white four door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima.

If you have any information about the robbery, you can call 817-616-3789 or email dschmid@richlandhills.com.