Man Lured From FW Motel Room, Wounded in Ambush Shooting

A man was shot in the leg after he was lured from his South Fort Worth motel room and ambushed by a gunman Sunday night, police say.

It happened at about 9:20 p.m. outside the Days Inn Motel at 4213 South Freeway.

Officers said security cameras captured a woman speaking to the victim in front of his room door, convincing him to follow her down the breezeway of the building where a gunman was hiding around a corner. The gunman opened fire at the man as he ran back towards his hotel room, striking the victim in the leg, police said.

The gunman and the woman got away before police arrived.

Police said the victim was expected to recover.

No further information was released.