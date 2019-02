In Houston, a robbery suspect nearly lost his pants -- and the cash. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Two men robbed a meat market, but one of them dropped all the money as he ran away. Bystanders tried to grab the fallen money, but the robber waved his gun at them and they retreated.

The suspect went back to pick up what he could before running away.

Houston police are working on identifying the men.

