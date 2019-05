A man walked into Dallas Police Headquarters and admitted to killing his father Friday.

At 1 p.m., 45-year-old Gary Bynum surrendered to Dallas police and admitted he was responsible for his father’s death earlier in the day.

At 6:45 a.m. that same day, 64-year-old Gary Kelly was found dead inside a residence and police later determined that Bynum, Kelly’s son, was the one responsible.

Bynum is charged with murder and is being held in the Dallas County Jail.

