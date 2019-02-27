What to Know Donnie Ferrell faces life in prison for fatally shooting USPS worker during a fit of road rage in February 2018.

Ferrell admitted to shooting Tony Mosby, investigators said, over something he perceived to have taken place on the highway.

USPS officials called Mosby's death senseless and said they will prosecute crimes against USPS workers to the fullest extent of the law.

A California man pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering a Dallas postal worker during a fit of road rage along Interstate 30 in February 2018.

U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said 26-year-old Donnie Arlondo Ferrell, of Los Angeles, admitted to fatally shooting USPS employee Tony Mosby after "he became incensed at something he perceived Mr. Mosby had done on the freeway."

Photo credit: Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Ferrell, Cox said, leaned out of the Mazda he was riding in and fired four shots at Mosby's USPS vehicle, an 11-ton box truck. Ferrell then watched the vehicle crash into a retaining wall.

When Ferrell later learned Mosby had been killed by a bullet to the head, he told the others who were with him in the Mazda not to discuss the incident.

When police attempted to arrest Ferrell two days after the shooting, he refused to leave his home for several hours before surrendering to officers.

"It was devastating to learn of the senseless act of violence that took the life of a federal postal employee while on the job in our district," said U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox. "I'm gratified we could bring the perpetrator to justice. My heart goes out to Mr. Mosby's family and friends."

Ferrell faces life in prison after pleading guilty to one count of murder of an employee of an agency of the United States government and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Damon Wood, acting Inspector in Charge of the USPS Inspection Service in Fort Worth, said Mosby's death was senseless and tragic and that postal inspectors will make sure violent offenses against postal employees are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

A codefendant, Bei-jing Tashawna Walker, accused of accessory after the fact, entered a plea of not guilty last March.