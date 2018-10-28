Police and federal agents raided locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Lancaster on Tuesday as part of a major human trafficking investigation, authorities said. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018)

A North Texas man accused of manipulating hundreds of women in a sex trafficking ring has also been charged of compelling prostitution, money laundering and tampering with evidence.

Tremont Blakemore, 39, was arrested last month and remains jailed in Dallas County and is being held in lieu of $1.25 million bail.

Police arrested Blakemore, along with Donna Gonzalez and Peaches Hurtado, at a Fort Worth home in September. Each were charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution and engaging in organized criminal activity.

