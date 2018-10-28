Man Accused of Trafficking Hundreds of Women in North Texas Faces New Charges, $1.25 Million Bail - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused of Trafficking Hundreds of Women in North Texas Faces New Charges, $1.25 Million Bail

Tremont Blakemore was originally arrested in Fort Worth in Sept.

By Sara Coello - The Dallas Morning News

    A North Texas man accused of manipulating hundreds of women in a sex trafficking ring has also been charged of compelling prostitution, money laundering and tampering with evidence.

    Tremont Blakemore, 39, was arrested last month and remains jailed in Dallas County and is being held in lieu of $1.25 million bail.

    Police arrested Blakemore, along with Donna Gonzalez and Peaches Hurtado, at a Fort Worth home in September. Each were charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution and engaging in organized criminal activity.

