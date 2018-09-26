Connor David Clyne, 21, is accused of luring a woman he met online to his apartment and then sexually assaulting her.

Irving police are investigating a sexual assault case where the victim met her attacker on a dating website.

Investigators said the victim "responded to a listing on a social media dating site and was lured to the suspect's apartment" on the 4100 block of Polaris Drive on April 19.

While there, police said, the woman was sexually assaulted.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Connor David Clyne, who they said has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and is free on bond.

During the course of the investigation, detectives found evidence of other women with whom Clyne had either spoken or met. Some of those women have been identified and interviewed, but others have yet to be identified.

Police said of those women identified and interviewed, one woman in Fort Worth said she'd been assaulted but that she did not want to prosecute. Another 20 women who had contact with Clyne were interviewed and none said they'd been assaulted.

Anyone who fell victim to Clyne’s scheme to meet and sexually assault them is asked to contact Detective Curtis at 972-721-3539 or ecurtis@cityofirving.org.