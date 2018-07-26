Craig Michael Tezeno, 46, of Fort Worth pleaded guilty to one count of arson.

On May 11, 2018, Tezeno entered the Dillard's in the Hulen Mall in Fort Worth on with a glass bottle filled with gasoline and a rag. This device is commonly known as a Molotov Cocktail.

While in the store, Tezeno lit the rag and placed the Molotov Cocktail on the floor. A short time later, Tezeno entered a Sears and lit a second Molotov Cocktail. Tezeno placed both of these devices in the stores hoping to start a fire and cause damage to the store and its property.

A week later on May 18, Tezeno returned to Hulen Mall and entered Sears where he lit another Molotov Cocktail.

Tezeno faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. He will remain in custody pending sentencing.












