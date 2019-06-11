The man accused of kidnapping an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl in May now faces a state charge of aggravated kidnapping, and will likely face six additional counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, court records show.

Court documents show that the state of Texas officially charged Michael Webb, 51, with aggravated kidnapping for the May 18 abduction of the girl in Fort Worth's Ryan Place neighborhood. Webb was charged in federal court with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Webb kidnapped the girl, who was walking with her mother, along the 2900 block of 6th Avenue around 6:38 p.m. May 18. He put her in his car, and the child's mother jumped into the car to try to fight him, but was pushed out as Webb drove away with her child, Fort Worth police said.

An Amber Alert was issued for the girl at about 11 p.m. Saturday, as neighboring police departments and community members canvassed the area.

Webb and the girl were later located at a Forest Hill hotel.