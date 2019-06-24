Michael Webb, inset, is accused of kidnapping a Fort Worth girl as she walked with her mother Saturday, May 18, 2019.

The man accused of kidnapping an 8-year-old in Fort Worth pleaded not guilty Monday in federal court.

Michael Webb stood before U.S. District Judge Reed O’Conner dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit with his hands shackled in front of him.

His attorney, federal public defender John Stickney, said that Webb was pleading not guilty.

"I want a new lawyer," Webb told the judge.

Judge O’Conner said his court-appointed lawyer could file a motion to remove himself from the case but the judge also told Webb he doesn’t get to choose his lawyer unless he pays himself.

Last week, Webb was indicted by a federal grand jury hours after he agreed to plead guilty and signed a document admitting the kidnapping. In court, however, he declined to enter a plea.

Webb faces separate state charges of kidnapping and sexual assault.

The kidnapping, May 18, was in Fort Worth’s Ryan Place neighborhood. The girl was rescued at a hotel in Forest Hill and Webb was arrested.