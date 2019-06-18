Michael Webb, inset, is accused of kidnapping a Fort Worth girl as she walked with her mother Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Michael Webb, the man accused of abducting an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl in front of her mother in May, has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge of kidnapping, according to a court document obtained by NBC 5 Tuesday.

According to Fort Worth police, the girl was walking with her mother along the 2900 block of 6th Avenue when Webb allegedly snatched the girl and put her in his car at about 6:38 p.m. The mother jumped into the car to try to fight Webb, but she was pushed out as he drove away with her daughter, police said.

After an Amber Alert was issued at about 11 p.m., the young girl was found in a Forest Hill hotel room about four hours later. Two hours before her rescue, Forest Hill officers actually spoke with Webb in the room but didn't see the missing girl.

In the Factual Resume obtained Tuesday, Webb, 51, agreed to a guilty plea with a maximum penalty between 20 years and life behind bars. Webb also faces a fine up to $250,000, he must register as a sex offender and, should he be let out of prison, he'll face five years of supervised release.

The federal charge came, prosecutors said in the document, because Webb used his phone, the internet, a car, hotel and interstate highways while committing the kidnapping.

Webb also faces seven state charges, including one kidnapping charge and six charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.