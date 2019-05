A man accused of hitting a Fort Worth police officer while driving drunk was found guilty on assault by a jury Friday.

Mike Mitchell was charged with assault against a police officer, which is a second-degree felony.

Officer Matthew Lesell was conducting a traffic stop on I-30 in July 2017 when Mitchell crashed into him. Lesell was able to get up and get out of the middle of the road.

Mitchell’s sentencing is expected Monday.

Burning Plane Lands at Moscow Airport; At Least 40 Dead