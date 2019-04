A man allegedly shot and killed his wife at a Dallas home late Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call about 11:45 p.m. in the 10400 block of Silverock Drive, northeast of White Rock Lake. The man told officers he shot someone in the house, police said.

Their names have not been released.

The man was hospitalized for injuries unrelated to the shooting, police said.

Investigators found a weapon at the scene.

No other information was available.