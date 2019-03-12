Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Girl at a NTX Walmart - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Girl at a NTX Walmart

Published 2 hours ago

    A man is accused of exposing himself to a 10-year-old girl at a Dallas County Walmart after she became separated from her mother Saturday night. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A man is accused of exposing himself to a 10-year-old girl at a Dallas County Walmart after she became separated from her mother Saturday night.

    According to police documents obtained by our partners at The Dallas Morning News, the girl said Matthew Cruz threatened to hurt her and a witness told officers Cruz was smiling and chasing her.

    People in the Cockrell Hill store took video as Cruz was arrested.

    The documents say Cruz told detectives he exposed himself to children before and not been caught.

    Cruz remains in the Dallas County jail, with bond set at $25,000 dollars.

