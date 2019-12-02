The man suspected of driving the wrong way and crashing into the car of former Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn Davis, killing her and her daughter, is a repeated drunken driver with a criminal record dating as far back as 2005, NBC 5 has learned. (Published Thursday, July 18, 2019)

The man suspected of driving the wrong way and crashing into the car of a former Dallas City Councilwoman, killing her and her daughter, is out of jail after posting $100,000 bond.

Jonathan Moore, a repeated drunken driver with a criminal record dating as far back as 2005, was arrested in July after police said he crashed into 57-year-old Carolyn Davis' car, killing both she and her 26-year-old daughter Melissa Davis Nunn.

Moore, 36, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening and later booked into the Dallas County Jail. He is currently facing two charges of intoxication manslaughter and is awaiting trial.

While out on bond, Moore is not permitted to communciate with Davis' family, must submit to random drug testing, is forbidden from consuming alcohol, or any other "dangerous drugs," including marijuana, narcotics or inhalants, and must not possess a deadly weapon. He is also forbidden from operating any motor vehicle not equipped with an interlock device.

In an arrest warrant affidavit released after the crash, police said Moore told them he'd taken Xanax. While at the hospital, police overheard Moore joking with a nurse that he was there for a "penile enhancement procedure." He also told police that at the time of the crash he was riding with a young man he didn't know and his Aunt Dorothy, though no witnesses or EMS personnel every saw anyone else at the scene of the crash.

Dallas police said a breathalyzer performed on Moore at the scene recorded a preliminary BAC level of 0.00. Police said Moore failed six-of-six field sobriety tests, had likely introduced drugs into his system and "did not have the normal use of his mental and physical faculties." A warrant for a blood draw was signed by a judge to determine what was in Moore's system — the results of that test may take several weeks.

Court records obtained by NBC 5 show Moore has a long criminal history, with repeated DWI arrests going back nearly 15 years.

Just three days prior to the fatal crash, a breathalyzer device and alcohol monitor were removed from Moore's car and ankle. He'd just completed a 5-year probation for driving while intoxicated in 2013.

In the 2013 case, police said Moore failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. The 2013 incident lead to a judicial confession in which Moore admitted to driving while intoxicated that day.

During that same confession, Moore also admitted to driving while intoxicated in 2011. It was another incident in which a police report shows he failed a field sobriety test.

Moore then admitted to yet another offense of driving while intoxicated in 2005.

Moore's offenses also include driving with a suspended license and theft.

NBC 5's Candace Sweat contributed to this report.