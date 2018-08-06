Man, 76, With Alzheimer's Missing in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man, 76, With Alzheimer's Missing in Dallas

Published 2 hours ago

    Dallas Police Department
    Williard Glasgow, pictured.

    Dallas police are searching for a missing 76-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

    Williard Glasgow was last seen Sunday, Aug. 5 at about 10:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Hoblitzelle Drive.

    Glasgow is black with brown-gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Glasgow was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, tan shoes and a blue navy hat.

    Glasgow is elderly and suffers from Alzheimer's disease, police say.

    Anyone with information about Glasgow's location is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

      

