Man, 76, With Alzheimer's Missing in Dallas

Dallas police are searching for a missing 76-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.



Williard Glasgow was last seen Sunday, Aug. 5 at about 10:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Hoblitzelle Drive.

Glasgow is black with brown-gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Glasgow was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, tan shoes and a blue navy hat.

Glasgow is elderly and suffers from Alzheimer's disease, police say.



Anyone with information about Glasgow's location is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.