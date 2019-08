A 75-year-old Richland Hills man is accused of shooting his daughter's ex over the weekend.

Richland Hills police said Marvin Darter was arrested after a shooting in Fort Worth along the 9700 block of Stripling Drive.

Darter was arrested, charged with aggravated assault and released after posting $10,000 bond.

The condition of the woman's ex is not known.

Police have not confirmed any other details in the investigation.