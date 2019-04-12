Man, 20, Shot Outside Dallas Apartment, Died at Hospital

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest after a twenty-year-old was shot and killed Thursday.

The Dallas police responded to a shooting call around 4:56 p.m. April 11 at the Mandalay Palms Apartments.

The man, who had gunshot wounds to the chest, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released yet pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information regarding the offense should contact Homicide Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or Jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000.