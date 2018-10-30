Man & Teen Go to Wylie Campus With Gun, Brass Knuckles: PD

A teenager and a man face charges after trespassing onto the Wylie High School campus Monday afternoon with a gun and brass knuckles inside their vehicle, police said.

Princeton resident Jose Soto, 17, and Farmersville resident Jesus Loya-Rojas, 19, face prohibited weapons charges, police said.

School resource officers were notified of the two males, who were at the school to see a student Soto knew, police said.

Soto and Loya-Rojas were issued a criminal trespass warning and advised to not return to the campus, police said.

The officers escorted them to their vehicle where they consented to a search, police said. Officers located a small handgun and brass knuckles, police said.

They were arrested and face charges of prohibited weapon and places weapons prohibited.

They were transported to the Collin County Jail.

There was no threat to the students due to the quick action of campus security, police said.