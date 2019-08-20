'Make This Right!' DeSoto Residents Call for Councilwoman to Resign, Transparency From Officials - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

'Make This Right!' DeSoto Residents Call for Councilwoman to Resign, Transparency From Officials

By Miles Moffeit and Elvia Limón / The Dallas Morning News

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    DeSoto Residents Call for Councilwoman to Resign

    A DeSoto City Council meeting Tuesday night erupted in shouts for government transparency and calls for councilwoman Candice Quarles to resign in the wake of disclosures that she benefited from her husband's theft of tax funds. (Published 39 minutes ago)

    A DeSoto City Council meeting Tuesday night erupted in shouts for government transparency and calls for councilwoman Candice Quarles to resign in the wake of disclosures that she benefited from her husband's theft of tax funds.

    Residents packed city hall, some carrying small red placards that read, "RESIGN,'' while others grabbed the lectern to scold council members for keeping her gains a secret for more than two years.

    "I'm wearing black today because I'm in mourning for the city of DeSoto,'' resident Muriel Flowers told city officials. "This issue of councilwoman Quarles has turned neighbor against neighbor ... it's up to you to make this right.''

    You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning by clicking here.

    Video Shows Man Swinging Sword During Fla. Dispute

    [NATL] Video Shows Man Swinging Sword During Fla. Dispute

    Police are looking for a man seen swinging a sword during an altercation in Florida over a trash pile.

    (Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices