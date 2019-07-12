A stretch of Interstate 35W, specifically named the North Tarrant Express-Segment 3C, which runs between US 287 and Eagle Parkway.

Weekend work along the $1.4 billion North Tarrant Express 35W project will close several lanes of Interstate 35W and Loop 820 this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, July 12-13 the following closures will be in place from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. nightly.

All lanes of northbound I-35W from north of the I-35W/ I-820 interchange to Western Center Blvd. will be closed. Traffic will be redirected along the frontage road.

All lanes of northbound I-35W at NE 28th St. will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to the northbound I-35W TEXpress Lanes at no cost.

The direct connector from eastbound I-820 to northbound I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to 28th St.

The direct connector from westbound I-820 to northbound I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to the TEXpress Lanes entrance at Haltom Rd. at no cost.

This work is weather-permitting. Updated closure information is posted daily on Twitter and Facebook.

Tropical Storm Barry Could Become First Atlantic Hurricane of the Season

Tropical Storm Barry is already flooding parts of New Orleans and is expected to intensify as it moves over land this weekend. (Published Thursday, July 11, 2019)

"This North Tarrant Express 35W project includes a 6.5-mile section that is currently ranked 23rd on the state's most congested roadways list. Ranked sixth when construction began in 2013, this section of I-35W from north of I-30 to north of I-820 including the I-35W/I-820 interchange in Fort Worth is already seeing traffic improvements with the reconstruction of main lanes and the addition of TEXpress Lanes," developers said.

Drivers are encouraged to "Know Before They Go," and visit northtarrantexpress.com for upcoming closures.