Progress is North Texas comes with a little pain — especially for commuters. It's no different in Denton, where several large road projects are underway. (Published Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018)

In Denton County, leaders are trying to make the ride smoother for commuters. But as in most North Texas communities, progress comes with a little pain.

A road widening project on South Mayhill Road is one of close to a half-dozen in Denton, which in the short term bring delays and detours, but in the long term are designed to improve traffic flow.

Elsewhere in Denton, Loop 288 is being widened at Interstate 35E, an underpass is being dug at Brinker Road, and Teasley Lane will go from two lanes to six. Those Texas Department of Transportation projects cost in the tens of millions of dollars — necessary, say traffic planners, to handle the growing number of cars as Denton experiences a growth boom.

For commuters, it means delays.

Drone Saves Two Swimmers Caught in Rip Current

In what local authorities are calling a "world first," a drone helped save two swimmers struggling to reach shore in Lennox Head, Australia on Jan. 18, 2018. Two teenagers were spotted struggling against rough waves when a drone was deployed to drop off a life raft. (Published Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018)

"Yeah, definitely," said Brodie Williams, of Frisco. "The whole area is just filled with construction."

The city of Denton is working with TxDOT to make sure the commute goes as smooth as possible. That includes the use of social media, as well as traffic apps, such as Waze.

"To ensure that they have an understanding as soon as possible," said Mark Nelson, Denton director of transportation and aviation. "To understand what they may be facing in terms of a commute and allow them to make decisions and identify alternative routes if possible."

That is the price of progress. A small price, the traffic planners say, to eventually make it easier to get around.

"It's kind of like a double-edged sword," Williams said.