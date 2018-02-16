Major Road Closures in Fort Worth This Weekend

We have a traffic alert for drivers in Tarrant County this weekend.



Closures are expected on Interstate 35W near Interstate 30 Feb. 16-18, Friday night from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.

The ramp from southbound I-35W to eastbound and westbound I-30 will be closed. Traffic will use Rosedale Street for a detour.

On Saturday, Feb. 17 from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, north and southbound I-35W at I-30 will be closed. Northbound traffic will be use Beach Street as a detour and southbound traffic can take Summit Avenue.

The ramps from eastbound I-30 to northbound I-35W will also be closed. The ramps from eastbound Spur 280 to southbound I-35W will be closed during this time.

There is a chance for rain Saturday morning. This construction work is weather permitting.

