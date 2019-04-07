Major Plano Intersection to Close Monday

A major intersection in Plano is scheduled to close Monday as crews repair a water main leak, the city says.

The intersection of Ohio Drive and Rasor Boulevard -- just south of Sam Rayburn Tollway -- will shut down at 8 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, the city said.

The water main is in the center of the intersection, below a 7-foot storm water sewer.

Officials said all traffic that approaches the intersection will be forced to turn right, and urged drivers to look for alternate routes.

Possible Meteor Spotted In Southeastern U.S.

There were nearly 500 reported sightings of a fireball over the Southeastern region of the U.S. early Thursday morning, according to the American Meteor Society. Reports of the possible meteor came from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama. (Published Thursday, April 4, 2019)

The city of Plano did not put a timetable on the repairs.