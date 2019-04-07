Major Plano Intersection to Close Monday

A major intersection in Plano is scheduled to close Monday as crews repair a water main leak, the city says.
The intersection of Ohio Drive and Rasor Boulevard -- just south of Sam Rayburn Tollway -- will shut down at 8 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, the city said.
The water main is in the center of the intersection, below a 7-foot storm water sewer.
Officials said all traffic that approaches the intersection will be forced to turn right, and urged drivers to look for alternate routes.
The city of Plano did not put a timetable on the repairs.