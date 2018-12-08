Young Girl Dies in Crash on East Loop 820

A young girl is dead after a crash on East Loop 820 Saturday night in Fort Worth, police say.

A driver lost control of his black Dodge Ram after it hydroplaned and collided with a gold Nissan Altima around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East Loop 820, Fort Worth police said.

The Altima was driven by a mother, carrying her two daughters, who police say were about the 4 and 5 years old. The second daughter was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The mother was ejected from the car, but escaped with minor injuries, while the drive of the Ram was uninjured.