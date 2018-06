A major donation to the North Texas Food Bank was so large that it will provide one million meals to those in need.

The donation was made by the North Texas Food Bank Indian American Council.

The NTFB IAC launched the million meal march campaign in September and has already met their goal. In fact the campaign was such a success, a second one has already been launched.

The NTFB IAC was founded by Anna and Raj Asava and is made up of other members of the Indian American community.

