A major crash shut down all the main lanes of State Highway 114 in Westlake Tuesday evening, making a mess of the afternoon commute.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of 114 near Solana Boulevard.

At one time, all of the westbound and eastbound lanes were closed.

As of 8:20 p.m., the westbound lanes remained closed.

Keller Police said they expect the lanes to remain closed at least until 9:30 p.m.

So far, we have not heard if anyone was seriously injured in the crash.