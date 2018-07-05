Fatal Crash Shuts Down U.S. Highway 380 in Denton

A major crash shut down part of U.S. Highway 380 in Denton Thursday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m.
The crash happened at the intersection of 380 and Trinity Road, according to Denton police.
A white sedan was heading east on 380 when it crossed the center line and hit a utility truck head-on. The female driver of the white sedan is deceased. A child also in the white sedan is also deceased. A second child was transported to Medical City Denton, then airlifted to another hospital.
All lanes east and westbound will be closed for an extended period of time, police say.