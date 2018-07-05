Fatal Crash Shuts Down U.S. Highway 380 in Denton

At least two people died in a wreck on U.S. Highway 380 in Denton, Thursday, July 5, 2018.

A major crash shut down part of U.S. Highway 380 in Denton Thursday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m.

The crash happened at the intersection of 380 and Trinity Road, according to Denton police.

A white sedan was heading east on 380 when it crossed the center line and hit a utility truck head-on. The female driver of the white sedan is deceased. A child also in the white sedan is also deceased. A second child was transported to Medical City Denton, then airlifted to another hospital.



All lanes east and westbound will be closed for an extended period of time, police say.

Fireworks Explosion Kills 19 in Mexico

An explosion at fireworks workshops in Tultepec, Mexico, has killed at least 19 people and injured at least 40. (Published 3 hours ago)







