Major Crash Closes Southbound Dallas North Tollway Friday

All southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway are closed Friday at Mockingbird Lane due to a major crash.

From Texas SkyRanger, the crash involves two vehicles and a box truck; the truck is perpendicular to the highway and is blocking all three lanes of traffic.

According to the North Texas Tollway Authority, first responders may be able to open a single lane as they work the crash, but drivers should expect heavy delays on southbound DNT in that area.

The cause of the crash and the conditions of those involved are not known.

It is not clear when the southbound lanes may reopen.

