The eastbound side of Interstate 820 in southeast Fort Worth is open again following a crash involving a pedestrian.

Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Worth police say a woman was hit by a vehicle on I-820 near Campus Drive.

The woman was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in an unknown condition, police said.

The crash caused significant delays for more than an hour.



