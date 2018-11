A crash involving several cars has been cleared after blocking three lanes of westbound I-30 in Dallas near Cockrell Hill Road.

TxDOT reports three lanes of the westbound side were closed while crews investigated.

The traffic backup coulod be seen from the TxDOT camera, but has since been cleared.

So far no information has been released about the crash from the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

6 Takeaways From Election Day

The Democrats took control of the House of Representatives and the Republicans held on to the Senate. But there were other big moments that transpired on Election Day 2018. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018)

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.