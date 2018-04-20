Main Street FW Arts Festival Will Go on Despite Forecast

For one weekend each spring, nine blocks of Downtown Fort Worth get extra colorful. The Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival returns this weekend, April 19 - 22. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival Will Go on Despite Forecast

For one weekend each spring, nine blocks of Downtown Fort Worth get extra colorful.

The Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival returns this weekend, April 19 - 22.

The event features the work of 220 artists from around the world, as well as food vendors and other live entertainment. Admission to the festival is free.



Upwards of 400,000 people are expected to attend throughout the weekend. Because of that, parking can be an issue.

Event organizers encourage anyone driving to arrive early before nearby lots and garages fill up. They also recommend visitors to use public transportation (both Trinity Metro and the TRE drop off passengers within walking distance of the festival).

The festival runs from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday.

Unless there is severe weather in the area, the festival will go on rain or shine. Organizers say they do have weather professionals on site who monitor conditions throughout the weekend -- and should severe weather pop up during the festival, they do have the ability to shelter visitors in nearby buildings.

Our NBC 5 Weather Experts expect scattered showers Saturday in the morning and afternoon.

