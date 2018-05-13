Main Event Host Job Fair for Former Toys-R-Us Employees

Main Event Entertainment is looking to hire and is specifically reaching out to former Toys-R-Us employees who may be looking for a new job.
The "play and apply" hiring event starts on Monday May 14 and runs through Friday May 18.
On the Main Event Entertainment website, the company offers the line "You've been making birthdays, holidays and every day special for years - why should you stop now?"
The hiring event runs from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
You can reserve a spot at the hiring fair at any of the North Texas Main Event locations by clicking here.