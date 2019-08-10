Garland police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 9, 2019.

Garland police opened fire on a man who they say was holding two machetes at an apartment complex Friday night, police said.

It happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Interstate 30 at an apartment complex, police said.

When two officers got there and confronted the man, he was advancing towards officers and not obeying commands, police said. The two officers discharged their weapons and struck the man, police said.

The suspect was taken to Baylor University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police say the suspect had damaged some vehicles at the apartment parking lot by stabbing the hoods of vehicles and slashing tires, police said.

The man's identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Garland Homicide Detectives, along with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office of Public Integrity responded to the scene.

Both officers will be placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.