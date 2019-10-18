MLK's Nephew to Speak on Atatiana Jefferson's Death - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

MLK's Nephew to Speak on Atatiana Jefferson's Death

By Holley Ford

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBCDFW.com

    The nephew of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will be in Fort Worth Friday morning to speak about the killing of Atatiana Jefferson by Fort Worth police officer. 

    Dr. Isaac Newton Farris will hold a press conference along-side Jefferson's family at 11:30 a.m. at Miss Endy's Christian Academy in Fort Worth.

     Farris will share his concerns about what happened to Jefferson. He will also speak about the impact of the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Jefferson's 8-year-old nephew has from the tragedy he witnessed.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices