MLK's Nephew to Speak on Atatiana Jefferson's Death

The nephew of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will be in Fort Worth Friday morning to speak about the killing of Atatiana Jefferson by Fort Worth police officer.

Dr. Isaac Newton Farris will hold a press conference along-side Jefferson's family at 11:30 a.m. at Miss Endy's Christian Academy in Fort Worth.

Farris will share his concerns about what happened to Jefferson. He will also speak about the impact of the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Jefferson's 8-year-old nephew has from the tragedy he witnessed.