ME Identifies Third Victim Killed in Fiery Denton Crash

Three Dead, Three Injured in Crash, Explosion on I-35W Near Denton

At least three people died and three people were injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 35W in Denton on Friday afternoon.

The crash shut down Interstate 35W in both directions south of the split for several hours Friday; the southbound lanes reopened before 4 p.m. and the northbound lanes reopened Saturday morning.

Denton police said the wreck involved four passenger vehicles and two 18-wheelers.

They said speed was a factor in the crash.

Monday, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's officer identified two of the victims as 59-year-old Paul Buckley Sachs of Fort Worth and 63-year-old Ann Marie Cole of Denton.

A third victim was identified on Tuesday as 30-year-old Jennifer Kara Ferguson of Fort Worth.

A sedan was decimated by fire with the rubber from the tires completely burned away. One big-rig's cab was consumed by flames with only twisted, burned metal shell remaining. It was carrying more than a dozen tanks of liquid propane, police said.

The tanks were strewn about the roadway; firefighters were seen spraying one of the tanks down for several minutes.

"You would hear the explosion of the trucks because the tanks caught on fire, you know, it would make a loud noise. Terrible deal, we pray for the families that were involved in that accident," said Cory Kiefer, a witness.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes where are being diverted at Farm-to-Market Road 2449. The southbound side of the highway has reopened to traffic.

Police said the three people injured were hospitalized but should be okay.

