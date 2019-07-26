The man shot by a former Mesquite police officer is speaking out for the first time since a jury handed down a not guilty verdict in the case. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Lyndo Jones Speaks for the First Time Since Verdict in Case of Mesquite Officer Who Shot Him

The man shot by a former Mesquite police officer is speaking out for the first time since a jury handed down a not guilty verdict in the case. Lyndo Jones was shot twice in 2017 by Officer Derick Wiley. He's had to go through two trials now.

The first, ending in a hung jury. The second, set the officer free.

Lyndo Jones said the body cam footage of him being shot plays over in his head every day and he does not believe Derick Wiley should ever work as an officer again.

Jones said the fight isn't over, and he's surrounded by people who are ready to fight with him. He's crystal clear about his feelings concerning last week's news.

Raw: Video Shows Last Time Ole Miss Student Seen Alive

Police have released surveillance video of the last night that Ole Miss student Ally Kostial was seen alive. She was later found dead with gunshot wounds and a college student from Fort Worth has been charged with murder in connection with her death. (Published Thursday, July 25, 2019)

"I'm mad. It wasn't fair," said Jones.

A jury returned a verdict of not guilty in the case of former Mesquite police officer Derick Wiley. Wiley shot Jones in 2017 saying he thought the truck Jones was in was stolen, and that the feared for his life.

The truck, in fact, belonged to Jones, who was unarmed at the time. The encounter was caught on Wiley's body camera and has been seen now by thousands of people.

The frenzy surrounding the case has become Jones' reality.

"I just want to continue living my life and get my life back before I got shot. Being able to work and provide, and don't want to be scared of no police officer," he said.

Wiley said he wants his job back. Civil Rights attorney Lee Merritt wants to make sure that doesn't happen.

Facebook to Pay Record $5 Billion in FTC Fine

The Federal Trade Commission announced a $5 billion settlement with Facebook on Wednesday to end an investigation into the company’s privacy practices. It’s a record penalty that shows the federal government taking a harder stance against tech firms, but one that may stop short of changing how Silicon Valley does business. (Published Thursday, July 25, 2019)

"In too many cases of clear brutality officers are allowed to walk when their behavior caught on camera is clearly reprehensible," said Merritt. "My major takeaway from this case is that we need the law enforcement community to be honest. We saw officer after officer line up and take the stand and say shooting an unarmed man in his back with his hands up in a universal sign of surrender was the right thing to do."

Moving on won't be easy for Jones. An encounter that lasted less than a minute has changed his life forever.

"It's my mind. It ain't going nowhere. Nightmares. It's serious. It's no play. It's a nightmare. I have to live with that. I can't shake it."

Wiley has already filed an appeal with the City of Mesquite to get his job back a police officer.