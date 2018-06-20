A recent study found that many North American workers are forgoing their lunch breaks out of fear of how they will be perceived.

Tork surveyed workers in the United States and Canada and found that that 38 percent of employees don’t feel encouraged to take a lunch break and nearly 20 percent are concerned their bosses won’t think they are working hard enough if they take a regular lunch break.

That leaves 13 percent worrying their coworkers would judge them.

It appears that perception could be reality because the study also found that 34 percent of bosses actually consider how often employees take lunch breaks when evaluating their lunch performance and 22 percent think employees who take regular lunch breaks are less hardworking.

There is little surprise that those who were studied extol the virtues of having a lunch break.

Ninety percent said lunch breaks help them feel refreshed and help with productivity and 81 percent of those who take daily lunch breaks have a strong desire to be active members of their company.