Lovejoy ISD named named an interim superintendent Wednesday after longtime district leader Ted Moore abruptly resigned. The board of trustees confirmed the resignation, saying they were unable to comment further to protect the confidentiality of "adult victims."

In a letter sent to families in the Collin County district, Lovejoy ISD Board of Trustee President Chad Collins wrote, "Tonight was a very difficult evening for the Lovejoy Independent School District. According to Ted Moore's contract, the district must accept his resignation submitted today effective 5 p.m."

The letter went on to say, "In order to protect the confidentiality of adult victims we cannot, and will not, share the reasons we find ourselves in this position today."

There was no additional information provided about any allegations against Moore and, while they shared a letter Moore sent to district staff, told NBC 5 on Thursday that they would not comment any further. In his note, Moore said he'd been with the district for 14 years and only cited health issues as his reason for retiring.

Moore did not return a call seeking comment on Thursday morning.

According to the district's website, Dr. Dennis Womack, assistant superintendent for operations, has been named interim superintendent.

Moore, according to his biography posted on the district's website, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas and his Master's in Education from Texas A&M University. He spent more than 40 years in public education working as a teacher, counselor, director, assistant principal, deputy superintendent and superintendent. While superintendent, Lovejoy ISD has been ranked by US News and World Report in the top 1 percent of U.S. high schools since 2011 and is one of only four districts in the state to receive both the "A" rating and the highest percentage scoring of 97 percent in STAAR testing.

Read the full letter from Trustee Collins below.

Dear Lovejoy Community: Tonight was a very difficult evening for the Lovejoy Independent School District. According to Ted Moore’s contract, the district must accept his resignation submitted today effective 5:00 PM. In order to protect the confidentiality of adult victims we cannot, and will not, share the reasons we find ourselves in this position today. We are confident that our administration, campus leadership, and this Board will maintain our exemplary education, culture and values in Lovejoy in spite of the inappropriate conduct by our former superintendent. Tonight, the Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Ted Moore. Additionally, our Board of Trustees took action to appoint Dr. Dennis Womack as the Interim Superintendent of Lovejoy ISD, effective immediately. Dr. Womack is in his 14th year with Lovejoy ISD and currently serves as Assistant Superintendent of Operations for the district. Our Board is confident Dr. Womack will successfully lead Lovejoy through this transition, and we all look forward to supporting him. Your school board will continue to make decisions in the best interest of every child, family, and employee in the Lovejoy School District. We will keep you updated on this transition and look forward to sharing our progress. Chad Collins

President

Lovejoy ISD Board of Trustees

Ted Moore's Resignation Letter

